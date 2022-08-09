A man taking a dirt bike on a test ride at a high rate of speed Monday night in Guthrie County, and tried to jump over a farm terrace. In doing so, 19-year-old Sheldon Joseph Astley, of Coon Rapids, didn’t realize there was an ATV occupied by two females who were just on the other side of the terrace. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office said the dirt bike struck the ATV.

