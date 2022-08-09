ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Here’s the “buzz” on an accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Authorities in Red Oak say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning. The mishap occurred when a wasp landed on the arm of the driver, 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak, causing him to swat at the insect and pull on the steering wheel at the same time.
Dirt bike & ATV collide in Guthrie County, Monday night – 2 serious hurt

A man taking a dirt bike on a test ride at a high rate of speed Monday night in Guthrie County, and tried to jump over a farm terrace. In doing so, 19-year-old Sheldon Joseph Astley, of Coon Rapids, didn’t realize there was an ATV occupied by two females who were just on the other side of the terrace. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office said the dirt bike struck the ATV.
Semi-tractor trailer rollover near Marne Friday morning

(Marne, Iowa) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer suffered minor injuries during a rollover accident this (Friday) morning on Interstate 80 westbound, in Cass County. According to dispatch reports, the accident happened just west of the 54 mile marker, at around 3:57-p.m. When the semi rolled into the...
Atlantic neighborhood program recipients announced

Atlantic, Iowa, August 10, 2022 – TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic for the second year in row on a program called AMP for Neighborhoods, which focused on assisting local homeowners with exterior home repairs, curb-appeal-type projects and neighborhood block initiatives. Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. Project requests ranged from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
Sunnyside Pool End of Year Update

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen and his staff say they would like to thank everyone who supported the Sunnyside Pool over the summer. “Unfortunately,” Bryant says, “the season is starting to wind down and school with be starting soon. Due to the lack of lifeguards the pool will begin reducing its days.
Corning Center for the Fine Arts to hold natural basket weaving demo

The Corning Center for the Fine Arts will be hosting a natural basket weaving demonstration with artist Sandy Maxa on Saturday, August 20th. The demonstration will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and admission is free. Sandy Maxa will show off some of the baskets she has created...
