Las Vegas, NV

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch for lower elevation portions of northwest. Arizona, southeast California, and southern Nevada has been. cancelled. However, any thunderstorms that do form through the. remainder of the week will be capable of heavy rainfall, though. coverage should be rather...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2 dead amid 'restless' monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

