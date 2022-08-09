ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, WA
City
Waterville, WA
City
Bridgeport, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Grand Coulee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
City
Coulee City, WA
State
Washington State
City
Nespelem, WA
City
Malott, WA
City
Palisades, WA
City
Creston, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Coulee Dam, WA
City
Pomeroy, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Gifford, WA
SFGate

1.3M Women Of Color In Bay Area Could Benefit If Assembly Bill 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heat Exhaustion#Advisories#Wfo Spokane Warnings#Cashmere
SFGate

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy