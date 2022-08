WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS. EVENING TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low. lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Hide tide is predicted to be. 8.17 feet at the...

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO