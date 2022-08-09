China Drills Are Part of Its Invasion Prep Playbook, Taiwan Foreign Minister Claims

A man dubbed the “crown prince of Samsung” by anti-corruption protesters has been given a presidential pardon in South Korea over his convictions for bribery and embezzlement. Lee Jae-yong, who was jailed twice for bribing a former South Korean president, is being shown clemency by his nation’s government in the belief that the country’s biggest company needs him back to help post-pandemic economic recovery. Lee was found to have paid $8 million in bribes to former President Park Geun-hye, with millions of South Koreans taking to the streets in candlelit protests in 2017 to demand justice. A year later, Lee was jailed for a string of offenses including embezzling company cash to buy a $800,000 horse for the president’s friend’s daughter. “It is a setback,” Sangin Park, an economics and industrial policy professor at Seoul National University, told the BBC about Lee’s pardon. “And it means Korea retreats to the time before the candlelit demonstrations.”Read it at BBC News

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO