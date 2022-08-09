ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
The Intercept

Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza

When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
Vector

Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats

Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
Washington Examiner

UN tsar releases idiotic statement on latest Israel-Palestinian violence

Responding to a new round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Friday, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process released an idiotic statement. Rather than simply call for the protection of innocent life, Norwegian diplomat and U.N. representative Tor Wennesland took the...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
International Business Times

99th Russian Army Senior Officer Dies In Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost another senior commander as the war in Ukraine stretches into its sixth month, according to a new report. Lt. Col. Nikolay Gorban, who was the 36-year-old commander of Russia's FSB's special forces, is believed to have died in Ukraine on Aug. 2. It was not immediately clear how or where Gorban was killed, the New York Post reported.
Benzinga

Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire

The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
The Associated Press

Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan mark Ashoura

KARBALA, Iraq (AP) — Shiites in Iraq, Lebanon and Pakistan chanted, paraded and beat their chests on Tuesday as they marked Ashoura, one of the most important dates on the religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein. The symbols of Shiite piety...
Fox News

Power restored to Gaza's sole power plant after cease-fire established

With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations Monday and Israel began reopening crossings into the territory. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday. War-weary people...
The Independent

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group’s commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.Al-Quda Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the...
