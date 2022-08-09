Read full article on original website
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza
When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats
Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
UN tsar releases idiotic statement on latest Israel-Palestinian violence
Responding to a new round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Friday, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process released an idiotic statement. Rather than simply call for the protection of innocent life, Norwegian diplomat and U.N. representative Tor Wennesland took the...
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Why Hamas stayed out of the latest Gaza conflict
One of the most important aspects of last weekend's short but violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was what didn't happen: Hamas' involvement.
Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian militants in Lebanon
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon.
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza’s past wars. But this time around, her pencil never met the paper. An...
Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches new raid against suspected militants in the West Bank
Three Palestinian men were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected militants in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Palestinian health ministry.
At flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, whispered prayers defy unwritten accord
JERUSALEM, Aug 5 Reuters) - After weeks of relative calm in Jerusalem, friction between Israel and Palestinians over unauthorized prayers by Jewish visitors in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound is raising the stakes at one of the Middle East's most volatile holy sites.
Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire
The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
Funerals and Islamic Jihad battle songs: Gaza after the ceasefire
Many areas are still without water and electricity following three days of Israeli airstrikes
Power restored to Gaza's sole power plant after cease-fire established
With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations Monday and Israel began reopening crossings into the territory. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday. War-weary people...
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group’s commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.Al-Quda Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the...
