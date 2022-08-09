Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Taiwan's frontline islanders unfazed by beat of China war drum
Not far from the rusted-out tanks and anti-landing spikes that litter the beaches of the Taiwanese island where he lives, 92-year-old veteran Yang Yin-shih reads his newspaper in the shadow of the enemy that regularly adorns its pages. Yang witnessed China's deadliest bombardment of Taiwan's closest islands to the mainland more than 60 years ago and says the latest drills are small-fry in comparison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fact check: Video shows a wheat field fire in Michigan, not Ukraine
Several Facebook users have been misled by a video that shows a burning wheat field in Michigan.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0