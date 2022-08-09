ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Papua New Guinea prime minister Marape re-elected

By JOEL CARRETT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ngn0i_0hA72NSE00
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape has been sworn in for a second term /POOL/AFP

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape was sworn in for a second term Tuesday, after an election hit by violence and alleged corruption that also ended a five-year absence of women in parliament.

Marape won support from a majority of members in the Pacific island nation's newly elected parliament.

In a wide-ranging first speech to the new parliament, he reiterated his pledge to make Papua New Guinea the "richest black Christian nation on Earth" and welcomed the unanimous parliamentary vote that secured his leadership.

"We are one, one people, one country, one nation," Marape said.

"And I just want to appreciate the fact that today, the parliament came in total unison."

Addressing concerns -- raised by Commonwealth election observer teams -- over bribery allegations and missing names from voter rolls, Marape also flagged a review of polling.

"We must reform our electoral processes. It is evident that maintaining the status quo on this is no longer an option."

Among the newly elected members were Rufina Peter and Kessy Sawang, the first female candidates confirmed to have secured a seat in parliament.

Their victories marked a return of women to national politics after none won seats in the previous election in 2017.

It is a "proud moment," said Peter O'Neill, leader of the People's National Congress -- of which Rufina Peter is a member.

"Our mothers, girls and women in PNG and in fact the whole Pacific region have a true champion, an experienced woman in Parliament," O'Neill said in a statement.

Voting ended on Friday but the count is still underway for some seats in the mountainous, forest-covered country, which is rich in resources but suffers from widespread poverty.

About 10,000 police, army and corrections services personnel were mobilised for the vote.

In one politically motivated attack on July 26, a machete-wielding gang chased down two victims outside a counting centre, leaving one with a traumatic brain injury and another with a wounded limb.

In an ethnically diverse country with more than 800 languages, voters traditionally focus on the material benefits candidates can bring to their communities.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
AFP

Calls for reparations as US faces UN race record review

US officials insisted during a UN review Thursday that Washington was dedicated to battling racial discrimination, amid mounting calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Cormier Smith was co-heading a large US delegation participating in hearings on how Washington is upholding its international obligations to fight racial discrimination. 
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter O'neill
AFP

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. It added, however: "We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Indonesia, US troops hold live-fire drill as China tensions mount

Thousands of troops from Indonesia, the United States and allies held a live-fire drill Friday as part of what a top US general said was Washington's efforts to prevent a regional conflict after China's "destabilising actions" around Taiwan.  The United States and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any nation even though they were larger than previous training missions.
WORLD
AFP

Paraguay vice president resigns after US sanctions

Paraguay's Vice President Hugo Velazquez announced his resignation Friday and pulled out of the running for next year's presidential election after he was sanctioned by Washington for "significant corruption." Velazquez was hoping to stand for election next year as Paraguay's presidents -- including the current leader Mario Abdo Benitez -- are limited to a single five-year term.
POLITICS
AFP

Nigeria's president under pressure as insecurity spirals

Mounting attacks from jihadists and criminal gangs, including a brazen assault close to the capital, are creating a headache for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he sees out his last six months in office. In the same month, a military checkpoint was attacked on the outskirts of the capital and a presidential security convoy was ambushed in the country's northwest. 
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papua New Guinea#Re Elected#Parliament#Corruption#Christian#Commonwealth
AFP

Sri Lankan ex-leader arrives in Bangkok after fleeing protests

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in Bangkok after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore where he had taken refuge from protesters at home. Sri Lankans arriving in Singapore normally receive a 30-day visa, but authorities said they had initially given Rajapaksa only two weeks and later extended the visa by another two weeks.
ASIA
AFP

US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct transits in straits

The United States is responding to China's "provocative" behavior on Taiwan by boosting trade with the democratically run island and insisting on right of air and sea passage through the tense straits, the White House said Friday. Campbell said that the United States will reassert its rights to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Brazil farmers bet on environmentally friendly cotton

The road through Cristalina, Brazil is in the middle of the tropics, but the fields on either side look like they are covered in snow -- little white puffs of cotton stretching to the horizon. The 27,000-hectare (67,000-acre) operation, run by agribusiness giant SLC Agricola, is like a small city in the middle of the countryside, with a banquet hall, a children's park, sports fields and housing for employees.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Economists urge US to return Afghanistan's frozen assets

Several dozen prominent US and international economists urged the United States Wednesday to hand over to Afghanistan $7 billion in central bank reserves frozen when the Taliban seized control of the country nearly one year ago. This is worsened by the refusal of the United States to return to the Afghan central bank the $7 billion in foreign exchange reserves, as well as $2 billion blocked by Britain, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, they said.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
AFP

France gets help from EU neighbours as wildfires rage

Firefighting teams and equipment from six EU nations started to arrive in France on Thursday to help battle a spate of wildfires, including a fierce blaze in the parched southwest that has forced thousands to evacuate. The European Commission said four firefighting planes would be sent to France from Greece and Sweden, as well as teams from Austria, Germany, Poland and Romania.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Russia TV journalist faces jail for anti-Putin protest

Russian investigators on Wednesday launched a criminal probe against Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine on live TV, and detained the journalist, her lawyer said. The criminal probe against Ovsyannikova was launched after two Moscow courts ordered the journalist to pay fines for discrediting the Russian army on various occasions.
PROTESTS
AFP

Rival sit-ins deepen Iraq political deadlock

Opponents of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr launched their own Baghdad sit-in Friday, nearly two weeks after Sadr supporters stormed parliament and began an open-ended protest first inside, then outside the legislature.  For nearly two weeks, his supporters have held daily sit-ins, first inside the legislature and later on its grounds.
PROTESTS
AFP

UN rights chief to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Michelle Bachelet is to make the first visit by a UN rights chief to Bangladesh next week, including to the sprawling refugee camps home to nearly a million Rohingyas. The camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled a military offensive in Myanmar.
WORLD
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Grave hour' at Ukraine nuclear plant - The head of the UN nuclear watchdog tells the Security Council that fighting near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has sparked a "grave crisis", after Kyiv and Moscow again accuse each other of shelling near the site. The tensions have brought back memories of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in then Soviet Ukraine, which killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination over much of Europe.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to provide Lebanon with fuel for another year: Lebanon PM

Iraq has agreed to renew a one-year deal to provide Lebanon with fuel for its power plants in exchange for in-kind services, Lebanon's Prime Minister said in a statement Thursday. For the past year, Lebanon's power plants have depended on the deal with Iraq to produce one to two hours of electricity per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Misery and disease conquer Afghanistan a year into Taliban rule

The heaving wards of a ramshackle clinic in southern Afghanistan are just one sign of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that has gripped the war-ravaged country since the Taliban returned to power a year ago. The United Nations says Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis is the world's worst.
ADVOCACY
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy