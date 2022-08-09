ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022K4i_0hA724lg00

One man is dead and another man is in jail after a hit-and-run in Middletown.

Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, Tarrance was turning left onto Johns Road when he struck Williams.

Williams was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he later died.

Tarrance fled the scene but was later caught and arrested by Middletown police, investigators said in a press release.

Tarrance is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE
Ohio State Highway Patrol identify man killed in hit-and-run crash in Clermont County
Man killed following hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Avondale
Man sentenced to 7-10 years for fatal hit-and-run crash

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Avondale, OH
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
FRANKLIN, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avondale Man#Wcpo 9 News Headlines
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy