Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Friday night showers likely but weekend should dry up
A low from the west is connected to another low to the northeast via a trough and the two have built a cloudy sky overhead with scattered rain showers. They’ll keep rain drops falling on our heads through early Saturday morning. Then, a new high will try to clear the sky towards at least partial sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal but still fairly pleasant for the week ahead.
cbs3duluth.com
More sunshine but a tad cooler by the lake
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
cbs3duluth.com
Dry spell to end via raindrops on Friday but Saturday will clear again
The big cell of high air pressure that kept us dry all week will finally slip away later tonight. That will open the weather door for a low to approach from the west and increase clouds over our heads. The clouds will yield a 30% chance for rain Friday, Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain totals may go a tenth to a half inch. By Saturday afternoon, a high takes over again and we go back to another dry spell for a few days.
cbs3duluth.com
One more sunny day likely before rain returns Friday night
The big cell of high air pressure that has had hold of us for several days will keep our sky sunny one more day. On Friday, though, a new low from the west will try to fire up rain that evening through early Saturday morning. As soon as Saturday afternoon, though, higher pressure will return for another round of sunny weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Grand Rapids, Cook, Cable
Grand Rapids, MN- Sidewalk replacement work will begin, Monday August 15. The sidewalk along Highway 169 between SE 1st street and NE 2nd street will be replaced. Daytime right lane closures will be enforced and pedestrians will be directed to the opposite side of the street. The work will address ADA concerns and should last 2 to 3 weeks.
cbs3duluth.com
Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime. A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.
cbs3duluth.com
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information
SUPERIOR,WI-- The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and...
cbs3duluth.com
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
cbs3duluth.com
Minnesota nurses to vote on strike motion Monday
ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will vote Monday on whether they want to go on strike amid contract negotiations with hospital leaders. At a news conference Thursday, organization leaders said the vote will happen Monday, August 15, with results announced August 16 in Duluth. If...
cbs3duluth.com
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
cbs3duluth.com
Reimagining Grief: Woman shares her story after losing daughter in tragic drowning
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- It’s something absolutely no one wants to experience: losing a child. Five years ago, Maggie Wacker lost her 10-year-old daughter Lillian, after she drowned in Lake Superior. Wacker’s ex-husband, the father of her two daughters, also died. Five years later, Wacker is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Voters recall Two Harbors Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -After months of controversy voters in Two Harbors voted to oust Mayor Chris Swanson. The final count had 86% of voters saying yes to recalling Mayor Chris Swanson. Mayor Chris Swanson said in June he wouldn’t resign from his post as Mayor, triggering the recall...
cbs3duluth.com
Wisconsin Governor Makes Campaign Stop in Superior
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in the Twin Ports Friday. Gov. Tony Evers spoke at Empire Coffee in Superior. It was part of a statewide tour to kick off Gov. Evers general election campaign, help some fellow candidates, and meet with grassroot supporters. During...
cbs3duluth.com
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
cbs3duluth.com
Ramsay, Lukovsky to square off in November race for St. Louis County Sheriff
DULUTH, MN -- Voters have narrowed down the list of candidates for St. Louis County’s next sheriff. Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, meaning they both will face off against each other in the November election. Chad Walsh, a local police...
Comments / 0