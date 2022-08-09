Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on new song

Britney Spears has made a comeback to the music industry with a new song collaborating with Sir Elton John .

The track is called “Hold Me Closer,” a new version of Sir Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”

It is Spears’ first song since her conservatorship, in which her personal and business life was controlled by her father and an attorney, was terminated in November 2021.

Sir Elton announced the release on Monday, 8 August, sharing an image on Instagram that said “Hold Me Closer” with a rose and a rocket emoji.

