ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southwest flight attendant suffers back injury from hard landing

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xuy9_0hA6zq2s00

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a back injury during a hard landing last month in California , according to federal safety investigators.

The incident occured on a flight from Oakland International Airport (OAK) to Santa Ana’s John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) on 1 July.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the impact of the landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed.

According to their report, she felt a pain in her back and neck and was unable to move, and had to be taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with a compression fracture to a vertebrae in her upper back.

A report from the investigation into the incident was released last week by the NTSB.

It states that: “According to the flight crew, they were flying a visual approach to runway 20R at SNA.

“They were aiming for the touchdown zone due to its short runway and trying to fly the aircraft onto the runway with minimal floating.

“However, it ended up being a firm landing. Shortly after exiting the runway, the flight crew were informed that the “B” position flight attendant seated in the aft jump seat had injured her back on landing and required medical assistance.”

The NTSB completed its investigation without saying what caused the hard landing.

The safety board also said none of the other 141 passengers and crew members on board were injured in the incident.

The NTSB, which did not travel to the accident site, has not made its documents from the investigation publicly available.

John Wayne Airport has the shortest runway of any major airport in the US, measuring only 5,700 feet long (1,700 metres). In comparison, runways at nearby Los Angeles International Airport range between 8,900 and nearly 13,000 feet (2,700 to 3,900 metres).

The Independent has approached Southwest Airlines for comment.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Back Injury#Orange County Airport#Traffic Accident#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
People

Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'

A family is mourning the death of a young pilot who died after exiting a plane shortly before it made an emergency landing on Friday. Identified by authorities as co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks of Raleigh, N.C., the 23-year-old's father told NBC affiliate WRAL his son began pursuing his private pilot license in college and had been working as a flight instructor for over a year.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy