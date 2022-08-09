Ryan Giggs trial live - Ex Manchester United star ‘sent girlfriend abusive messages’

Ryan Giggs’ trial has heard allegations from his ex-girlfriend about his ‘abusive and coercive’ behaviour.

The jury heard on the second day of the trial how Kate Greville fled to Dubai to escape Mr Giggs after he became “abusive” during their affair.

She told the police that he she tried to end the affair with Mr Giggs who she thought was her “soul mate.”

However, she told an officer that he became abusive and would turn up at her apartment calling her a “w***e” and accusing her of sleeping with other people.

“I made the decision to leave to Abu Dhabi and people would talk about it at work and my boss sat me down and asked me outright if anything was going on,” she said.

“It was affecting my work, it wasn’t good for me.”

Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.