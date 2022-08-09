ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Giggs trial live - Ex Manchester United star ‘sent girlfriend abusive messages’

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IqQs_0hA6zdof00

Ryan Giggs’ trial has heard allegations from his ex-girlfriend about his ‘abusive and coercive’ behaviour.

The jury heard on the second day of the trial how Kate Greville fled to Dubai to escape Mr Giggs after he became “abusive” during their affair.

She told the police that he she tried to end the affair with Mr Giggs who she thought was her “soul mate.”

However, she told an officer that he became abusive and would turn up at her apartment calling her a “w***e” and accusing her of sleeping with other people.

“I made the decision to leave to Abu Dhabi and people would talk about it at work and my boss sat me down and asked me outright if anything was going on,” she said.

“It was affecting my work, it wasn’t good for me.”

Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Giggs’s ex ‘ashamed’ she stayed with player who ‘promised the world’, jury told

Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend has told a jury she is “hugely ashamed” that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who “kept promising the world”.Kate Greville was asked at Giggs’s trial why she moved into the former Welsh international’s home during the first Covid-19 lockdown if “he had been a serial and violent abuser”.She said: “It was a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.“I kept going back, he kept promising the world.”Her voice broke as she told the jury: “He made me believe that he would not do it again and, stupidly, I went back. I...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Wolverhampton fan accused of abusing Rio Ferdinand faces retrial

The jury in the trial of a football fan accused of racially abusing former England defender Rio Ferdinand has been discharged for legal reasons. Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter Jamie Arnold, 32, from Stone, Staffordshire, will face a retrial at a later date. Footage shown to Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday allegedly...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.When I originally said I was going to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Independent

‘Red flags’ seen in Ryan Giggs’ behaviour, trial told

A woman who claims ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs controlled her in their relationship thought he was her “soul mate” but saw early “red flags”, a court has heard.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told detectives it was “almost like was he was two people” during their relationship.Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.She said: “He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Manchester United#Uk#Linus Celebrities
The Independent

Ryan Fellows death: Street Outlaws star dies aged 41 in car crash while filming

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nicky Hilton reveals why her husband wishes to keep their baby boy’s name private

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has opened up about the real reason why she has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy, who was born in July.The 38-year-old heiress announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild on Instagram on 5 July. While Hilton has previously shared pictures of the bundle of joy to Instagram, the mother of three has decided to hold off on announcing their son’s name for the time being.“My husband is very private,” Hilton recently told E! News. “This world is very foreign to him.”The couple – who have been married since...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Woodstock ‘99 rape survivors deserve more than a five-minute mention

Forget Fyre Festival – Woodstock ‘99 was the original masterclass in how not to organise a large-scale music event. Beyond just pissing off a bunch of rich kids with shoddy accommodation and lacklustre sandwiches, the orchestrators of Woodstock ‘99 failed to factor in basic requirements, such as security, sanitation and public welfare – to the point attendees literally burnt the thing to the ground (with candles provided to them by staff, of course). As younger generations are now discovering through Netflix’s new three-part docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, in addition to the piles of trash, lack of hygiene, water (unless...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ‘signs biggest fashion deal’ in Love Island history

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu has landed the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history, reports claim.The reality TV star, 27, has reportedly signed a deal with Oh Polly which is said to be worth “well over £1m” after winning the show with 63.7 per cent of the public vote with boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti.A source told MailOnline that CülcüloÄlu had been “inundated with offers” by several major retailers, but was keen to “follow her heart” in signing with a company that believes in her.The insider said: “Ekin has met with countless brands this week, but she knew that Oh Polly was the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katie Taylor dismisses Jake Paul’s calls for Amanda Serrano rematch at lighter weight

Katie Taylor has dismissed Jake Paul’s calls for her seemingly inevitable rematch with Amanda Serrano to take place at a lighter weight.Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor retained her belts against unified featherweight champion Serrano this April, the biggest fight in women’s boxing history living up to the hype as Taylor won a narrow decision.A rematch between the Irishwoman and Serrano looks to be on the cards later this year or early next, and YouTube star Paul – who promotes Serrano – has called on Taylor to fight the Puerto Rican at a lower weight.“What is that about?” Taylor said via Matchroom....
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy