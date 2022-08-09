ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at closing ceremony

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Birmingham native Ozzy Osbourne delighted spectators as he gave a surprise performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in his home city on

The Black Sabbath star was one of many Brummie acts to perform, inclulding Dexy’s Midnight Runners, UB40, and Musical Youth.

As athletes filled the stadium, Osbourne brought an end to a games that saw England scoop a record 176 medals to come second in the tally just behind Australia’s 178.

“You are the best, God bless you all, Birmingham forever,” Osborne exclaimed.

