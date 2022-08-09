ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
InsuranceNewsNet

Equestrian Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Madden Equine Insurance, AXA, Markel

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Equestrian Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

B2B2C Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B2C Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
InsuranceNewsNet

Burial Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Direct Gap, Admiral, Nationwide

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Burial Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Exchange Market May See a Big Move : IBM, Infosys, HP: Health Insurance Exchange Market (2022-2027)

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of. 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Health Insurance Exchange market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
InsuranceNewsNet

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
InsuranceNewsNet

VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
InsuranceNewsNet

Mobile Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Allianz

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Home Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: QuoteRush, Vertafore, TurboRater

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property Insurance Rating Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to "we," "our," "Hippo" and "the Company" refer to the business and operations of. Hippo Enterprises Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Business Combination and to. Hippo Holdings Inc.
InsuranceNewsNet

PGIM Quantitative Solutions Strengthens London Team With Senior Appointment

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PQS), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has strengthened its. based team with the appointment of Dr. Apostolos Katsaris. as senior client portfolio manager for the PGIM Wadhwani investment platform, effective immediately. PGIM is the. US$1.3 trillion. global investment management business of. Prudential...
InsuranceNewsNet

FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
