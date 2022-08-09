ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Meta Stands By Its Occasionally Racist Chatbot

A representative said that some of its responses were “painful to see” but that the project is “important for building truly robust conversational AI.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

The Hacking Of Starlink Terminals Has Begun

It cost a researcher only $25 worth of parts to create a tool that allows custom code to run on the satellite dishes. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy