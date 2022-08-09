ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Estonia to Stop Russians From Entering With Estonian-Issued Visas

OSLO (Reuters) - Estonia said on Thursday it will from next week prevent most Russians from entering the country with visas issued by Estonian authorities, cutting off a popular route into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. While exceptions apply, the Foreign Ministry for Estonia, a European Union member, said it will...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Mobile#Payment Systems#Smart Phone#Ios#Reuters#Apple Inc#Kcc
US News and World Report

Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
US News and World Report

India Sticks to 'One-China' Policy Stance but Seeks Restraint on Taiwan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan but that its stance on the 'one-China' policy remained consistent, days after Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would continue to recognise its claim to self-governing Taiwan. China launched ballistic missiles and...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Winter Diesel Shock Looms as Tanks Dry up Ahead of Sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies. Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy