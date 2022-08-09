Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake, Japan's fashion maverick, dies at 84
Tokyo — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan's biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs' black turtlenecks, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday. Miyake...
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Food blogger who illegally cooked and ate great white shark on live stream faces up to 10 years in prison
A FOOD blogger faces up to five years in prison after illegally cooking and eating a protected great white shark. The Chinese food vlogger, known online as Tizi, posted the viral video of herself tucking into the barbecued flesh of the shark, which cops believe she bought illegally. "It may...
