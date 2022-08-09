ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack Obama
Issey Miyake
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
