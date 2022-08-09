Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO