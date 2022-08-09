Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO