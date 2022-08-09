Read full article on original website
Related
etfdailynews.com
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $47.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Comments / 0