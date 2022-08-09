A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO