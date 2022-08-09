Read full article on original website
kdal610.com
Blatnik Bridge Federal Funding Sought
UNDATED (KDAL) – The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced that their departments of transportation will seek 889.5 million dollars in federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior. The current bridge was built in 1961 and is used by over 33 thousand vehicles a...
kdal610.com
Operation K-9 Thursday At UWS
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The annual event that raises funds for area law enforcement K-9 teams is being held Thursday at UWS. Operation K-9 brings together more than a dozen K-9 teams from five area law enforcement agencies to demonstrate their talents. The event also features police vehicles and...
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
