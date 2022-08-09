Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkok.com
NorthcentralPA.com: Man Arrested for Slamming Woman to Concrete
WEST MILTON — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex. State police say the woman went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after 20-year-old Mickail Henriquez allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton.
Feds, police lacked probable cause to break in, search Pa. home: lawsuit
WILLIAMSPORT-A search of a Williamsport home that did not result in any charges has led to a federal lawsuit against the FBI, U.S. Marshals, up to five unnamed city police officers and Agent Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man
Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
WYTV.com
New Liberty Township police officer sworn in
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time in 25 years, the Liberty Police Department now has 21 officers on its roster. Christian Thoma was sworn in at the Liberty Administration building Friday morning. Thoma has 11 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10
MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered […]
WOLF
PSP attempt to identify suspect in theft from PA skills machine
MUNCY CREEK TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Montoursville are attempting to identify a man they say stole money from a PA skills machine located inside a Muncy Creek Township store. Troopers responded to Sam's Place Lottery for the reported theft around 8 PM on August 2nd.
During search, police find meth and over 500 rounds of ammo
NOYES TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP says that on Thursday, August 4, a Renovo man was charged after a search warrant was executed and methamphetamine and a large amount of ammunition were found inside his home. According to the Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, they served 34-year-old Ryan Dunham with a Protection from Abuse order […]
Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people charged after allegedly helping person escape from custody
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June. Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm...
wkok.com
State Police Investigate Criminal Mischief at Valley Hotel
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’re investigating $1,600 worth of damage to an elevator in the Fairfield Inn and Suites on the strip in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Police said the damage happened around 3 p.m. Monday and have not released the names of...
Minor charged with threatening mother with knife
Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
wkok.com
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
PSP: Female arrested for refusing to leave victim’s home
MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police say they arrested a female for trespassing after she refused to leave the victim’s home. According to PSP-Lamar, between 5:30 and 6:30, Friday evening, troopers responded to a report of a female trespassing on someone’s property, refusing to leave. Once on scene, State Police say they spoke […]
WYTV.com
Vehicle crashes into Valley restaurant
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Liberty had to close Thursday morning after a car drove right through the front door. The entryway of the Landmark Restaurant & Bakery on Churchill Hubbard Road is boarded up because a car drove right through it a little after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
wkok.com
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
wkok.com
Coal Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital
RANSHAW — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The News Item quotes Coal Township Police saying 32-year-old Sarah Hepler of Bloomsburg, was in a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services vehicle at the stop sign at the off ramp of Route 61 and Route 901 at 6 p.m. when she attempted to cross Route 901 to Main Street.
Police locate 144 grams of marijuana, scale, baggies during traffic stop in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Nathan Kendall said he immediately recognized the smell of marijuana as he approached a vehicle on July 28 near the 400 block of Park Avenue. Kendall said the driver, identified as Marco Kevin Ward, 38, admitted he smoked marijuana prior to getting into his vehicle and traveling along Park Avenue. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Ward admitted he possessed two or three ounces of marijuana, Kendall said. ...
Comments / 0