Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Crisp start to weekend ahead of drier weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds of change are finally here! The last little bit of rain is leaving on the Plateau. We could have the coolest morning in nearly TWO MONTHS Saturday morning!. Most of the rain chances will be in the Tri Cities in the coming days. Enjoy...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Humidity drops in time to start the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity gives us more room to cool at night and afternoons that don’t feel hotter in the shade. That obviously doesn’t happen often in the Summer, and we’ll have the humidity and spotty storms return Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front lingers into Thursday, lower humidity on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue tonight and into Thursday. We’ll slowly dry out Thursday as this cold front moves out of here. Cooler and drier air arrives by Friday and this weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Heat hammers the homeless

This summer has been memorably hot in places around the globe, but so far Knox County (and the rest East Tennessee in general) hasn’t suffered the kind of record-breaking temperatures seen elsewhere. Nevertheless, the sweltering heat combined with East Tennessee’s omnipresent humidity has made the last couple of months...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Topgolf set to open Friday, unveils 72 suite building

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of talk, Topgolf is set to open in Farragut, Friday. The business calls 80 U.S. cities home, and Knoxville became one of them. “Yeah, it’s, it’s been a long journey and fun one for sure. But we are excited. Tomorrow morning is the big day,” said Operations Manager Mark Grenier.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

English Mountain residents fight for clean water in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The residents of English Mountain have a water problem. Some have gone weeks, even months, without water. Others that have water are concerned about its quality and its permanence. “You’re constantly worried if we’re gonna run out tomorrow,” Jerry Hayes who lives on the mountain...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students from Sevier County are leading the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship after recovering from a slow start Thursday. Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter caught 17 pounds, 15 ounces of fish on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina on the first day of the tournament. They hold a 2-ounce lead on a pair of anglers from Livingston Parish High School, according to a release.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a restaurant in Gatlinburg. Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”. The chance...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Football time in Tennessee: high school jamboree highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week out from the start of the high school football season in Tennessee. Eighteen teams took the field in two jamborees Thursday while an additional 25 area teams scrimmage on Friday evening. At Central High School, six Knox County teams faced off against...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Water competition awards Maynardville as best water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s rural water leaders are in Gatlinburg and have decided the winner of the best tasting water in the state. That award goes to the City of Maynardville. The city’s water system has been honored with the state’s top honor three times.
MAYNARDVILLE, TN

