ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
HICKORY, NC
fox46.com

Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 85 N
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour. The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy