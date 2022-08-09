Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two people hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people were hurt in a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, officials say. Police and MEDIC responded around 2:30 a.m. to Reagan Drive near West Sugar Creek Drive and Interstate 85. MEDIC said it took two people from the scene to...
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
One severely injured in Uptown shooting: Medic
The incident occurred on Montford Point Street and N Tryon Street near Brookshire Freeway.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
fox46.com
Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
WBTV
Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour. The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
