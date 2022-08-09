ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 3

Related
KITV.com

Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
KITV.com

Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident. The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

Waipahu High School briefly locked down due to 'suspicious circumstance'

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown, Friday afternoon, following a disturbance on campus, a school spokesperson confirmed. The nature of the disturbance has not been revealed. Honolulu Police officers were called out to the school around 12:45 p.m. in what authorities have listed as a “suspicious circumstance.”
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Police Cars#Maunakea#River Streets
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Free bus fares and Holo cards

Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director for the City Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how to take advantage of these free deals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy