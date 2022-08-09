Read full article on original website
Police arrest woman in Aiea for terroristic threatening
The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident. The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
New Honolulu road-test appointment no-show rules
Starting September 1 the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.
Waipahu High School briefly locked down due to 'suspicious circumstance'
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown, Friday afternoon, following a disturbance on campus, a school spokesperson confirmed. The nature of the disturbance has not been revealed. Honolulu Police officers were called out to the school around 12:45 p.m. in what authorities have listed as a “suspicious circumstance.”
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Suspect surrenders to police following standoff on Emerson Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A barricade suspect has been arrested following a reported standoff situation on Emerson Street in Honolulu, Wednesday morning. The situation involved a temporary restraining order violation, according to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators.
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a Puna beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said. The search for the 14-year-old continues. Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m....
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
MAILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halemaluhia Place was built in the 1990s. And when a family bought a home on the road just two years ago, they were shocked to eventually learn they were also the roadway’s new owners. It was a discovery that was years in the making — and...
Power outage in Kalihi area
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousands customers are without power in the Kalihi area.
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
Free bus fares and Holo cards
Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director for the City Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how to take advantage of these free deals.
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako
What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako. This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.
