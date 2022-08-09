ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Carnation Festival Fishing Derby lures big crowd of youth to Silver Park

By Review Staff Report
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Young fishermen and fisherwomen got busy Sunday at Kidwell Lake in Silver Park and enjoyed a morning of competition during the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Fishing Derby. Participants were divided into age groups to compete for prizes that included such items as fishing equipment and bicycles. The annual event drew a large crowd of children who took part, and a huge crowd of people who sat on the banks of Kidwell Lake to enjoy the scene on a pleasant morning. Later in the day, crowds headed to Glamorgan Castle for the festival's annual Pump-in & Muster and the Kick Off Parade, which featured Alliance-area first responders blasting their fire truck horns and sirens to a crowd along Union Avenue. The parade also featured high school marching bands along with cheerleading squads. Check out photo galleries from Sunday's Fishing Derby and other Carnation Festival events at the-review.com.

The Alliance Review

