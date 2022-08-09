ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

RNC Mocked Over Weird New Attack On Biden That Actually Makes Him Look Good

By Ed Mazza
The Republican National Committee fired off a new attack on President Joe Biden on Monday, but it wasn’t quite the dunk the RNC thought it was.

In fact, many critics of the organization said the attack had the opposite effect ― portraying the president as decent and empathetic during an exchange with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) during a visit to the state, which has suffered from devastating floods .

Although Biden promised federal relief to help rebuild, the RNC’s “research” feed on Twitter highlighted this moment:

Critics were quick to call them out over it:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Me Not you
3d ago

Who the heck does he think he is being all polite and respectful, just because he was brought up right.

Reply
8
Suzanne Karam
3d ago

Sigh...and the RNC just continues in shooting themselves in the foot!!!

Reply
7
with eyes wide open
2d ago

he asked permission because he got use to asking if he's allowed to do some thing. that's not being polite.thats being what some one else tells him to be

Reply
2
