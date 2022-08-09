ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Iowa JPEC Recognizes Prineas and Toor as Iowa Innovators of the Year

The University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC) will honor Profs. John Prineas and Fatima Toor as Iowa Innovators of the Year at its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Honors event on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City. Prineas is president and chief...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Iowa Law professor receives R01 grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute at NIH

Anya Prince, professor of law at the University of Iowa, along with a multidisciplinary team of researchers from across the country, was recently awarded a R01 grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute at NIH titled, “Beyond the Medical: The ELSI of Polygenic Scores for Social Traits.” The co-principal investigator is Jean Cadigan, associate professor of Social Medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

James Jorgensen named new vice president for legal affairs and general counsel

James D. Jorgensen, senior counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP in Denver, Colorado, has been named the new vice president for legal affairs and general counsel at the University of Iowa. He is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30. Jorgensen succeeds Carroll Reasoner, who announced in March she would retire once...
uiowa.edu

Longevity Awards: March 2022

University of Iowa Staff Council’s service-recognition program acknowledges all professional and scientific and merit staff who have reached 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, or 50 years of continuous service. Awardees receive a certificate and letter of appreciation from the Office of the President. 25 Years. Brian Bishop, Human Subjects...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Iowa City, IA
uiowa.edu

Longevity Awards: June 2022

University of Iowa Staff Council’s service-recognition program acknowledges all professional and scientific and merit staff who have reached 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, or 50 years of continuous service. Awardees receive a certificate and letter of appreciation from the Office of the President. 25 Years. Maria Henry, Nursing. Joan...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

ICON Overview

ICON (Iowa Courses Online) is the learning management system at the University of Iowa, and is primarily powered by Canvas, but there is much more to know about ICON. Join this session for an introduction to ICON's basic user interface, how to manage your account settings, and learn about the tools available in an ICON course site.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Longevity Awards: April 2022

University of Iowa Staff Council’s service-recognition program acknowledges all professional and scientific and merit staff who have reached 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, or 50 years of continuous service. Awardees receive a certificate and letter of appreciation from the Office of the President. 25 Years. Kristine Bevelacqua, Rhetoric. Nikki...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy