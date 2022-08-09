Coroner called to apartment building fire in Greensburg

File Photo of Fire Truck - WPXI Photo Credits: Pixabay

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The coroner was called to an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of Indiana Drive in Greensburg,

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

