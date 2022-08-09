ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Tennis Club tops field, slew of records fall at Vermont swim championships

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

BTC powered to the Division I crown, its first since 2013, while a slew of records were broken following Sunday's conclusion of the two-day event at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center.

BTC totaled 3,219 points, the highest total out of the five divisions, while Vergennes' 2,376 score was good enough for runner-up in D-I. Winooski (D-II), Upper Valley (D-II), Connecticut River Valley (D-IV) and Woodstock (D-V) also claimed divisional team honors.

[See below for list of new records, complete team scores and full individual results].

One week after ending a decade-long title drought at the league meet, Burlington Tennis Club halted another dry spell at this past weekend's Vermont Swim Association state championships.

Ten state records reset this weekend

The full list of the meet's 10 new state records:

Boys 7-8 25 free: Paul Foley, Vergennes (14.00 seconds).

Boys 17-18 100 fly: Jacob Russell, BTC (50.90).

Boys 15-16 100 IM: Simon Russell, BTC (54.93).

Boys 15-16 50 free: Will Hill, Brattleboro (21.50)

Boys 18U 200 medley relay: Gagnon, Coel, Russell, McEnaney, BTC (1:37.30).

Boys 9-10 50 breast: Sawyer Comfort, St. Albans (42.69).

Boys 8U 50 free: Paul Foley, Vergennes (31.13).

Boys 17-18 50 fly: Jacob Russell, BTC (23.29).

Boys 15-16 50 back: Luc Gagnon, BTC (24.71).

Boys 18U 200 free relay: McEnaney, S. Russell, J. Russell, Day, BTC (1:26.04).

Team scores

Division I: 1. Burlington Tennis Club 3,219; 2. Vergennes 2,376; 3. St. Albans 1,863.5; 4. Brattleboro 1,545.5.

Division II: 1. Winooski 1,126; 2. Town of Essex 1,029; 3. Upper Valley 1,021; 4. Bennington 842; 5. Burlington Country Club 841.

Division III: 1. Upper Valley 889.5; 2. Manchester 798; 3. Rutland 668.

Division IV: 1. Connecticut River Valley 615; 2. Middlebury 583; 3. Stowe 439; 4. Quechee 398.5.

Division V: 1. Woodstock 271; 2. Waterbury 224.5; 3. Killington 207; 4. Montpelier 133.5.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

2022 Vermont Swim Association State Championships by Alex Abrami on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington Tennis Club tops field, slew of records fall at Vermont swim championships

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
Manchester, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
State
Connecticut State
City
Woodstock, VT
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Winooski, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Killington, VT
City
Quechee, VT
City
Brattleboro, VT
City
Waterbury, VT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Burlington Tennis Club#Btc#Division#Vermont Swim Association
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy