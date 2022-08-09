Burlington Tennis Club tops field, slew of records fall at Vermont swim championships

BTC powered to the Division I crown, its first since 2013, while a slew of records were broken following Sunday's conclusion of the two-day event at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center.

BTC totaled 3,219 points, the highest total out of the five divisions, while Vergennes' 2,376 score was good enough for runner-up in D-I. Winooski (D-II), Upper Valley (D-II), Connecticut River Valley (D-IV) and Woodstock (D-V) also claimed divisional team honors.

[See below for list of new records, complete team scores and full individual results].

One week after ending a decade-long title drought at the league meet, Burlington Tennis Club halted another dry spell at this past weekend's Vermont Swim Association state championships.

Ten state records reset this weekend

The full list of the meet's 10 new state records:

Boys 7-8 25 free: Paul Foley, Vergennes (14.00 seconds).

Boys 17-18 100 fly: Jacob Russell, BTC (50.90).

Boys 15-16 100 IM: Simon Russell, BTC (54.93).

Boys 15-16 50 free: Will Hill, Brattleboro (21.50)

Boys 18U 200 medley relay: Gagnon, Coel, Russell, McEnaney, BTC (1:37.30).

Boys 9-10 50 breast: Sawyer Comfort, St. Albans (42.69).

Boys 8U 50 free: Paul Foley, Vergennes (31.13).

Boys 17-18 50 fly: Jacob Russell, BTC (23.29).

Boys 15-16 50 back: Luc Gagnon, BTC (24.71).

Boys 18U 200 free relay: McEnaney, S. Russell, J. Russell, Day, BTC (1:26.04).

Team scores

Division I: 1. Burlington Tennis Club 3,219; 2. Vergennes 2,376; 3. St. Albans 1,863.5; 4. Brattleboro 1,545.5.

Division II: 1. Winooski 1,126; 2. Town of Essex 1,029; 3. Upper Valley 1,021; 4. Bennington 842; 5. Burlington Country Club 841.

Division III: 1. Upper Valley 889.5; 2. Manchester 798; 3. Rutland 668.

Division IV: 1. Connecticut River Valley 615; 2. Middlebury 583; 3. Stowe 439; 4. Quechee 398.5.

Division V: 1. Woodstock 271; 2. Waterbury 224.5; 3. Killington 207; 4. Montpelier 133.5.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

2022 Vermont Swim Association State Championships by Alex Abrami on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington Tennis Club tops field, slew of records fall at Vermont swim championships