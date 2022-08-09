ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Behind the Byline podcast, Episode 2: Elizabeth Murray, former public safety reporter

The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Elizabeth Murray, the former public safety reporter, is the second guest on Behind the Byline, a podcast telling the stories of the staff of the Burlington Free Press.

Murray joined the Free Press in 2013 after earning degrees in journalism and history from St. Michael's College in Colchester. On this episode, Murray explains how she discovered a passion for journalism, an average day in her life at the Free Press, and her superpower.

Since recording, Murray has left the Free Press for a job at St. Michael's College.

Contact Blaise Siefer at 978-505-4363 or BSiefer@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Blaise_Siefer.

The Burlington Free Press

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

