There goes my umbrella! Here's how to stay safe when unexpected storms pop up at the beach

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Video reveals ‘apocalyptic’ storm tossing entire beach into the air in Delaware
Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware, with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach.Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the...
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
Freethink
Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
This North Carolina Beach Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States
Long stretches of glistening sand, sparkling blue water, and plenty of scenic beauty: we know what makes a good beach. On the other hand, we also know what makes a bad beach. Large crowds, excessive noise, and long lines can turn what is supposed to be a relaxing and enjoyable time into a miserable day.
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Record size hammerhead shark released out of respect
A pair of South Carolina anglers on Wednesday caught and released a hammerhead shark that was at least 400 pounds heavier than the longstanding state record, and perhaps rivaled the world record. Primary angler Pete Quartuccio and a friend teamed to reel the nearly 14-foot shark to leader after an...
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival
A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
natureworldnews.com
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
The Clearest Lake in Virginia is a Must Visit
Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.
Delaware Online | The News Journal
ABOUT
Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.http://delawareonline.com
