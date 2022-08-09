ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

There goes my umbrella! Here's how to stay safe when unexpected storms pop up at the beach

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Video reveals ‘apocalyptic’ storm tossing entire beach into the air in Delaware

Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware, with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach.Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the...
DELAWARE STATE
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Bethany Beach, DE
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Beaches#Umbrellas#Ocean Temperature#Ocean Water
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Seacoast Current

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in Virginia is a Must Visit

Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.
VIRGINIA STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy