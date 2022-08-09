ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling the heat? What you need to know about staying safe when the temperatures soar

By Cameron Goodnight, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago
Temperatures are continuing to soar in Delaware this week, with readings topping the upper 80s and lower 90s in some areas.

A heat advisory has been issued for Wilmington and Newark through Tuesday at 8 p.m. Heat index values will be up to 102 due to high temperatures near 94 Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, temperatures will also hover around the lower 90s, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. A high of 86 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. are expected on Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts.

On Friday, temperatures are forecasted to be highs near 82, according to the National Weather Service.

While hot temperatures are great for a picnic or an afternoon on the beach, they also can bring some potential heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, said Dr. Sandy Gibney, an emergency room physician at Newark Urgent Care. She said common symptoms include excessive thirst, sweating, fatigue, dizziness, headaches and a "clammy" feeling.

"All of those [symptoms] are early signs that you need to get out of the heat, decrease your core temperature and be more aware of replacing the body fluids that were lost," Gibney said. "Once your core body reaches temperatures of 105 or 106 — really bad things happen."

Gibney shared some tips on how residents can avoid heat exhaustion.

Limit the amount of exposure outdoors

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Gibney said, is typically "heat stressed times."

"If you have a choice, you want to try to avoid going outside during those times," Gibney said. "If you do go outside, you want to limit the amount of time that you are out there ... [around] less than 20 minutes."

Wear light-colored clothing if you need to be outside

Cool down indoors with home air conditioning

Dark colors like black absorb the sun, while light colors don't absorb as much. Gibney recommended keeping excess heat away from your body.

Home air conditioning is optimal, but fans can be used as an alternative, according to Gibney.

"A fan is better than nothing, but an air conditioner is way better because it not only cools the temperature, but it pulls the water out of the air ... making it less humid," she said.

Hydrate frequently

Gibney recommended drinking small amounts of cold fluids that contain sugar and salt.

"It's better to drink small amounts of fluid throughout the day than drinking a gallon jug all at once," she said, "because it's not processed well that way."

Check in with older adults

Remember to keep an eye on older family members or neighbors who are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, Gibney said.

"Sadly, every year we are finding elderly people dead at home because they weren’t able to weather imperceptible fluid losses and perceive that they would be in trouble for heat-related illnesses," she said. "You want to make sure that they have what they need."

According to noheatstroke.org, about 38 children die from heatstroke nationwide each year.

So far, there have been 13 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths in the United States in 2022 after 23 deaths a year ago, the website states.

Have a tip or story ideas? Contact local reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com, or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

