ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Sheriff's boat at star-studded Cape Cod wedding raises questions. What to know

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: A correction was made in this story on Aug. 9, 2022, to the spelling of Rep. Timothy Whelan's name.

OSTERVILLE— On July 30, the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department boat escorted a bride to the altar at the Nauticus Marina , leaving one candidate in the race for sheriff questioning the boat's role in the mission of the department.

"The decision of the Sheriff's Office to allow its boat to be used as part of a 'star-studded' exclusive private wedding demonstrates a profound lapse in judgment and calls into the forefront the true role of the Sheriff," Donna Buckley, who is running for Barnstable County Sheriff, wrote in a letter to the Cape Cod Times. "The Sheriff's boat is owned by the taxpayers and operated with our tax dollars. It has no business being used for a private function."

The boat in question, a S300 SAFE Boat Patrol Boat part of the department's marine unit , was purchased through a grant from the Department of Homeland Security through their small boat security program, current Sheriff James Cummings said.

Letter from Donna Buckley: Does the Barnstable County Sheriff offer boat escorts to everyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZnz3_0hA6t4Yh00

The wedding party approached the department and asked for an escort for the bride's arrival on a small tugboat, Cummings said. They were concerned about boat traffic at the busy marina.

During the ceremony, Gov. Charlie Baker presided over the wedding of Boston public relations exec George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley. The wedding drew many from the world of politics, sports and entertainment.

The boat, manned by two officers, was on-duty from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day and the department agreed to the escort, which lasted only about 10 minutes, the sheriff said.

Salary Database: Barnstable County Sheriff's Department 2021 payroll

The escort took place at about 2 p.m., Cummings added, and the party was advised if they needed anything outside of working hours they would need to pay for a security detail.

Because the escort was within working hours, the wedding party did not pay the department for the boat's use.

If an emergency happened during the escort that required the use of the boat, Cummings said the wedding party was aware the two officers manning the vessel would have to leave.

More: Know Your Sheriff ACLU workshop for Barnstable County intends to empower voter

Although rarely done, Cummings said the department might allow similar escorts on a case-by-case basis.

"It would depend on the circumstances and location," Cummings said. "If they were already on patrol or in the area we could do something similar. I would make it available, but it might get out of hand if we were just doing wedding escorts, we would have to stop."

For example, local yacht clubs have requested the presence of the boat in the past at events to help with security and boat traffic, although the boat was not at the wedding in any security capacity, Cummings said.

Why does a sheriff's department have a boat?

According to its mission statement , the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office , located at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, operates the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, assists local agencies through specialized services and enforces the laws of Massachusetts and the United States.

Alongside the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, the sheriff's department operates a Bureau of Criminal Investigations, a Technical Division, an Emergency Communications Center and a Civil Process Division.

Cape Cod businesses: Wellfleet shellfish farmers provide oysters for your table. Here's how.

Cummings said the boat, harbored in Falmouth, is monitored by the Coast Guard in Woods Hole which can see its location at all times.

"If the Coast Guard gets a call about a boat in distress and we're the closest to it, we'll get dispatched there to handle that," he said.

The boat is also sometimes used at local events for general security, like an annual triathlon at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth.

Sheriff candidates weigh in

State Rep. Timothy Whelan, R-Brewster, who is running against Buckley for sheriff after Cummings' retirement this year , said while he didn't know much about the specific situation of the recent wedding escort, he said it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for a vessel like this to be used in certain circumstances for safety reasons.

Whelan, 1st Barnstable state representative since 2014 and previously a Massachusetts State Police sergeant, said when President Barack Obama visited Martha's Vineyard, he was a shift commander for his security detail, and local law enforcement boats were used to ensure the president's safety.

"One thing that a lot of people don't know is when the president was over on the Vineyard, 24 hours a day there was a Coast Guard cutter offshore, right near the president's rented residence for security," he said.

Politics in 2022: When businesses speak out: Bread and Roses latest shop to venture into activism

While Whelan said he hadn't talked to the sheriff about the recent wedding escort, the presence of Gov. Baker and other politicians including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., might have increased the need for security.

"If that was the case then I don't have a problem at all," he said.

In her letter, Buckley called for decommissioning the sheriff's boat.

"The statutory responsibility of the Barnstable County Sheriff — and all sheriffs throughout the Commonwealth — is the care and custody of inmates.  Although the Sheriff's office here on the Cape performs other important regional services, including operating a public safety answering point to answer 911 calls, the operation of a boat is not part of that core mission," she wrote. "One of my first actions as Barnstable County Sheriff will be to decommission the boat and immediately redirect the staff and resources to the sacred responsibility of the Sheriff — true public safety through correction, rehabilitation and treatment."

Sarah Carlon can be reached at: scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twtter: @sarcarlon

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Sheriff's boat at star-studded Cape Cod wedding raises questions. What to know

Comments / 23

Clare Powers
3d ago

It is a Big Deal! Spending taxpayers' dollars on a private event. Wake up and live in the real world. Rents are too high, food is too expensive and let's not forget the cost of gas. Hard working people are just barely making ends meet and the elderly population are worried out living their savings.

Reply(2)
8
Jeanette
3d ago

This is abuse of power. This boat was NOT intended for private use.! IT'S NOT THE " LOVE BOAT". My and your taxes paid for this boat!

Reply(2)
6
Bob
3d ago

Stop, please stop. No one died, no one got hurt and more than likely no one was inconvenienced. There could be an argument of protecting the Governor but you shouldn't go there either. When you get a ticket squashed you don't feel guilty about how you should have paid that fine, you move along and don't think about it. Move along, next stop New Hampshire.

Reply(2)
3
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket

“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bourne, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Society
City
Wellfleet, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Falmouth, MA
worldatlas.com

7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Ed Markey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Cape Cod#Patrol Boat#Osterville#The Sheriff S Office#The Cape Cod Times
country1025.com

Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”

Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WCVB

Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy