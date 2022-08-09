ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Golden Flashes add junior college transfer quarterback Chandler Galban

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

The Kent State football roster is full following the late addition of Chandler Galban, a 6-foot-1, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback from Frisco, Tex.

Galban played last season at Fullerton College, a junior college in California. He threw for 1,847 yards in 10 games, with seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Galban also rushed for 192 yards and four scores.

“(Galban) will be working into the mix and adding a little bit of depth (at quarterback),” said Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis.

Redshirt junior Collin Schlee, who served as star quarterback Dustin Crum’s backup the past two seasons, takes over as the starting signal-caller this fall. Junior Griffin Brewster, a member of the program the last two years, enters preseason camp as the backup quarterback followed by recruited freshman Devin Kargman and freshman walk-on Tommy Ulatowski.

“We’ve got a talented (quarterback) room,” said Lewis. “Griffin has been here, Devin enrolled early, Chandler just showed up and we’ve got Tommy as a walk-on. Those guys are going to be getting the bulk of the work with the twos and threes as we go, and we’ll sort out what happens behind Collin as camp plays out.”

Lewis said Schlee, who played well in limited action the past two seasons, is getting accustomed to his new role as the starter.

“He's learning the difference between being the backup and being the guy, having those eyes on you and the exposure,” said Lewis. “He’s good. He's going about it the right way. This is what he came here for, and he’s welcomed everything that comes with it.”

Kent State now has 85 players on scholarship, the maximum allowed per NCAA rules.

“We’re healthy, we’re whole, got a full 85,” said Lewis. “I feel like we’re as talented and the ceiling is as high as it’s ever been, but the floor and the variables might be a little bit lower too. We've got to close that gap and become a team.”

Preseason camp, which started Saturday, continues this week. The defending Mid-American Conference East Division champion Flashes will practice in full pads for the first time on Thursday. The 2022 season opener is set for Sept. 3 at Washington.

