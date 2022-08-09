Read full article on original website
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Scientists have discovered a "strange and persistent" radio signal from a far-off galaxy that sounded like a heartbeat. Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere detected the signal, which is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB — but lasted much longer. A typical FRB, which...
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
Mysterious lightning bolt spotted reaching edge of space leaves scientists baffled
SCIENTISTS are baffled by a mysterious lightning bolt which was spotted reaching from Earth to the edge of space. During an Oklahoma thunderstorm in May of 2018, a "gigantic jet" lightning bolt struck Earth's atmosphere. This lightning bolt carried 100 times as much of an electrical charge as an average...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
Hubble just captured this dazzling image of a star cluster
The James Webb space telescope may finally be out there collecting data, but its predecessor hasn’t called it quits just yet. In fact, the latest image from the Hubble space telescope includes a mind-blowing star cluster unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The cluster in question is NGC 6638, a cluster contained within the constellation Sagittarius.
Scientists find black hole unlike any other discovered before
Scientists have found a dormant black hole that is unlike any found before. Researchers say there is no other explanation for the unexpected data, which shows there is a stellar-mass black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the neighbouring galaxy of our own Milky Way. The star that brought about...
Mysterious mineral on Mars was spat out by an explosive eruption 3 billion years ago
A mysterious Martian mineral that has perplexed scientists since its discovery seven years ago may have been spat out during an unusual volcanic eruption, researchers have revealed. The mineral, which is normally only found on Earth, was likely formed on the Red Planet more than 3 billion years ago. NASA's...
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot why space sleuths are freaking out over eerie Mars picture
SPACE nerds have been left stunned after spotting what looks like a strange statue on Mars. A photo of the Red Planet's surface seems normal at first glance but eagle-eyed observers noticed something strange among the rocks on closer inspection. "Interesting photo from Mars with a face or statue of...
Astronomers plan to fish an interstellar meteorite out of the ocean using a massive magnet
Astronomers are planning a fishing trip to land an extraterrestrial interloper on Earth: a small meteorite from another star system that crashed into the Pacific Ocean in January 2014.
sciencealert.com
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
The newest planet to the galaxy? Astronomers say they may have found it.
Astronomers discovered the possible planet as they studied AS 209, a young star 395 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
CNET
NASA Caught a 'Sun-Diving' Comet Crashing Into Our Star
Gravity: hard to live with it and inconceivable to imagine the universe without it. A comet got caught at the hot end of that punchline over the weekend when the cosmic snowball was captured careening into the sun early Sunday by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. "The doomed comet was...
Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater
As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
New brown dwarf discovered from James Webb early release data
Scientists believe they have found a new distant brown dwarf. The discovery was made using data from the James Webb Space Telescope. The new brown dwarf is about 30 times larger than Jupiter. A new faint, distant, and cold brown dwarf has been found by a global team of astronomers...
The 6th mass extinction hasn’t begun yet, study claims, but Earth is barreling toward it
Earth has experienced five mass extinction events over its 4.5 billion-year history. A sixth mass extinction is underway as a result of human-driven climate change.
CNET
NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion
Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
