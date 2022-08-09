ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Court hearing set for Liberty shooting suspect

By Brandy Johanntges
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We may find out Tuesday if a man accused in a Liberty shooting in June will be allowed to plead insanity.

Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He’s suspected of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.

Mallard’s lawyer says he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. He claims medical records show Mallard has a history of mental illness and is not fit to stand trial.

Mallard is expected in court Tuesday. The judge could decide whether to accept his insanity defense.

Mallard pleaded not guilty during a June 28 video arraignment.

