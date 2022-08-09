ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotter nights could increase global mortality rates, a study warns

By Ayana Archie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhCI2_0hA6qs3n00

Rising nighttime temperatures may increase the mortality rate worldwide by up to 60% by the end of the century, according to a study whose authors say is the first research to estimate the impact of hotter nights on climate change-related mortality risks.

More heat at night can disrupt sleep patterns as the body attempts to cool down, leading to adverse effects on the immune system. This could contribute to the probability of developing cardiovascular disease, chronic illnesses, inflammation and mental health challenges, the authors of the study concluded.

By 2090, nighttime temperatures could double from an average of 68.7 degrees Fahrenheit to 103.5 degrees Fahrenheit in 28 cities across China, South Korea and Japan that the study examined.

"To combat the health risk raised by the temperature increases from climate change, we should design efficient ways to help people adapt," said Dr. Haidong Kan, a professor at China's Fudan University and an author of the study. "Locally, heat during the night should be taken into account when designing the future heatwave warning system, especially for vulnerable populations and low-income communities who may not be able to afford the additional expense of air conditioning."

However, Zhang warns against applying the study's results to the rest of Asia and other regions across the globe as he and other authors of the study have not yet analyzed global data.

The study was co-authored by a group of researchers in China, South Korea, Japan, Germany and the United States.

