A £44 Billion Hole in the UK Public Sector (Audio)
UK government departments need £44bn to offset the impact of inflation according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The think tank said rampant price rises are expected to wipe out more than 40% of the planned real-terms increase in funding for public services over the next three years. IFS economist Ben Zaranko who told Alex Webb and Stephen Carroll on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe that schools & hospitals will suffer if money isn't found to fill the gap.
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High
Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation
Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
Saudi Arabia & Lucid in EV Tie Up
Saudi Arabia is working with luxury electric vehicle maker, Lucid Motors, to roll out thousands of electric cars a year. The move aims to position the Kingdom as a hub for automakers, while also helping to diversify its economy away from oil. The first model to hit the Riyadh roads will be the Lucid Air in the second quarter of next year. Faisal Sultan, Lucid's Managing Director for the Middle East, speaks with Manus Cranny on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East. (Source: Bloomberg)
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Marcos Rejects 300,000 Ton Sugar Import Plan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a plan to import as much as 300,000 metric tons of sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said. The Sugar Regulatory Administration, in an order dated Aug. 9, said it approved the plan, which sought to import raw and refined sugar for delivery no later than Nov. 30. It said raw sugar production for the crop year ending this month is expected to fall 16% to 1.8 million metric tons.
Russia Diesel Flows Seen Falling Just as Rhine Chaos Hits Europe
Shipments of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries are forecast to ease this month, potentially complicating an already chaotic supply picture in Europe. Exports of gasoil and diesel from the region are expected to drop 4% in August from a month earlier, according to seaborne oil trade analytics firm Petro-Logistics SA. Much -- if not all -- of the supply will originate from Russia, a major provider of such fuels, particularly to Europe.
Hyperinflation Spurs Zimbabwe to Halt Payments to Contractors
Zimbabwe has suspended payments to government contractors as part of efforts to halt a slump in its currency that’s fueling hyperinflation. The order was sent to government ministries, departments and agencies by Permanent Secretary of Finance George Guvamatanga after the Treasury noticed they were submitting invoices of cash for goods and services using parallel market rates. The MDAs are required to seek approval from Treasury for current and future contract pricing and share with it their due diligence on existing charges, Guvamatanga said.
Cash-Strapped Nigeria Implements 5% Tax on Mobile Services
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest wireless market, is moving ahead with a proposed 5% tax on voice calls, mobile data and text messages to tackle a mounting fiscal crisis. Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced the implementation of the tax, delayed since last year, in an emailed statement that highlighted the government’s strained financial picture. As of April, Africa’s biggest crude producer spends more on debt servicing than it brings in revenue.
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Europe Has a Serious Problem With Its Rivers
In the midst of an arid summer that set heat records across Europe, the continent’s rivers are evaporating. The Rhine — a pillar of the German, Dutch and Swiss economies for centuries — is set to become virtually impassable at a key waypoint later this week, stymieing vast flows of diesel and coal. The Danube, which snakes its way 1,800 miles through central Europe to the Black Sea, is gummed up too, hampering grain and other trade.
Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies
South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions
China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring. Beijing will temporarily waive a key clause which paves the way for Brazil, the...
It’s a Hot Month for M&A With $63 Billion in North America Deals So Far
A surprise surge in deals is turning August into a memorable month for mergers and acquisitions, helped by rising stock prices and steadier US markets. Already $63 billion of transactions have been announced in North America, the most for a comparable monthly period since November and eclipsing the $52 billion in deals for all of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among an eye-catching 613 combinations proposed in this traditionally sleepy summer month is Vista Equity Partners’ plan to buy tax-management software provider Avalara Inc for $7.8 billion.
Inflation, ESG, Video Games, And Streaming
Chance Finucane, Oxbow Advisors Chief Investment Officer, talks about investing strategies amid inflation and rising interest rates in 2022. Daniela Braga, founder and CEO at Defined.ai, joins the show to talk about artificial intelligence in big tech and its growth outlook in the coming years. Vivek Ramaswany, founder of Strive Asset Management and author of the book “Woke, Inc.,” joins us in studio to discuss his company, “excellence capitalism,” ESG and “anti-woke” investing, and other economic and finance-related topics. Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 Esports, discusses the global video game market, why it’s falling for the first time since 2015, and the outlook for it in the coming years. Gerry Smith, media reporter with Bloomberg News, talks about Big Ten sports moving away from ESPN and the state of streaming after Disney earnings. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
