‘Dark Brandon’: How the Left Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Biden’s Alter Ego

Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
RELATED PEOPLE
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Daily Beast
Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy
If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devouring democracy. Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline on a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”
Daily Beast
I Survived the Neo-Nazi Attack in Charlottesville. Justice Still Hasn’t Been Served.
I met the white nationalist who murdered Heather Heyer with his car in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. We had crossed paths earlier in the day, as James Alex Fields Jr. and his comrades-in-arms prepared to do battle with “Antifa.” One of the “very fine people” on Donald Trump’s side, he had trained with the U.S. Army and had recently driven his Dodge Challenger all the way from Lake Erie to join the “Unite the Right” rally—a widely publicized gathering of self-avowed white nationalists and other far-right groups—in Virginia.
Daily Beast
I’m a Conservative, and I Don’t Know What the GOP Stands For
You’ve got to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything (at least according to the great country and western philosopher Aaron Tippin). But it also happens to be true. Take the Republican Party. Instead of turning on Donald Trump following the devastating revelations in the Jan. 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death
Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering. In the past two days alone, three senior...
Fact check: Video shows a wheat field fire in Michigan, not Ukraine
Several Facebook users have been misled by a video that shows a burning wheat field in Michigan.
