‘Dark Brandon’: How the Left Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Biden’s Alter Ego

I met the white nationalist who murdered Heather Heyer with his car in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. We had crossed paths earlier in the day, as James Alex Fields Jr. and his comrades-in-arms prepared to do battle with “Antifa.” One of the “very fine people” on Donald Trump’s side, he had trained with the U.S. Army and had recently driven his Dodge Challenger all the way from Lake Erie to join the “Unite the Right” rally—a widely publicized gathering of self-avowed white nationalists and other far-right groups—in Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO