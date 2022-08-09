Single tickets on sale for all UGA Presents performances

Itzhak Perlman

The University of Georgia, gearing up for a Performing Arts series that will include famed violinist Itzhak Perlman, says single-event tickets are now on sale: sales to subscribers began earlier this summer. The University of Georgia’s Performing Arts Center opens its season on September 8 in UGA’s Hodgson Concert Hall.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Performing Arts Center…

After a robust summer of sales to new and returning subscribers, single tickets are now on sale for all UGA Presents performances, starting at just $25 (with code PAC25). And from Aug. 8-19, University of Georgia staff and faculty receive a 20% discount on all single tickets (exclusions apply). UGA student tickets are $10 and go on sale Aug. 17. Parking is always free.

Buying tickets could not be easier. There are three ways to choose from:

Purchase tickets online 24/7 at pac.uga.edu.

Call the Performing Arts Center Box Office at (706) 542-4400, Mon.-Fri., 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Visit the UGA Performing Arts Center Box Office, Mon.-Fri., 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (5 minute parking is available in the drop off circle at the Performing Arts Center for purchasing or picking up tickets.)

UGA Presents season subscriptions are still on sale and offer the deepest discounts available to all patrons. Choose from the all-encompassing Everything Ticket (25% off single ticket prices), one of our curated series (20% off), or create your own series of five or more performances (10% off).

Violinist Itzhak Perlman, singer-songwriter Kishi Bashi with the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra, and the Martha Graham Dance Company in Appalachian Spring are just a few of the 33 soloists, ensembles and theatrical companies appearing on the mainstage season and in Piedmont Athens Regional Performances for Young People.

The season opens Sept. 8 at the incomparable Hodgson Concert Hall with The War and Treaty, a Southern soul and country band that Rolling Stone has called “one of Nashville’s hottest acts.” It ends May 13, 2023, with the Yonder Mountain String Band, a pioneering bluegrass and jam band.

Ira Glass, the award-winning producer and host of the public radio sensation This American Life, appears Sept. 18 with Seven Things I’ve Learned, a one-man show. The 2022 holiday season concerts are the Grammy-winning gospel a cappella group Take 6 (Dec. 17), and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus in the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah (Dec. 21).

The Franklin College Chamber Music Series includes two of the leading string quartets: the legendary Emerson String Quartet on their farewell tour, and the Pavel Haas Quartet, called by Gramophone magazine “the world’s most exciting string quartet.” Jazz is represented by pianist Matthew Whitaker (Feb. 10) and saxophonist Joshua Redman with his trio (Apr. 20).

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine appears Jan. 23 with Dvorak’s beloved “New World” Symphony. Theatrical offerings include Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Sept. 29 and 30) and the Aquila Theater Company in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (Jan. 27).

The UGA Performing Arts Center 2022-23 Season

The War and Treaty

Thurs., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Seven Things I’ve Learned:

An Afternoon with Ira Glass

Sun., Sept. 18, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Yamma Ensemble [102]

Thurs., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 23, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

Hodgson Concert Hall

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Thurs., Sept. 29, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept 30, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Fine Arts Theatre

Harlem Quartet

Sun., Oct. 2, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Kishi Bashi

UGA Symphony Orchestra

Thurs., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Eric Owens, bass-baritone

and Singers from Curtis Opera Theatre

Thurs., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Septura Brass Septet

Tues., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Vox Luminis

Lionel Meunier, Artistic Director

Thurs., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Villalobos Brothers

Wed., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

Hodgson Concert Hall

Soweto Gospel Choir

Hope: It’s Been A Long Time Coming

Tues., Nov. 15, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Schumann Quartet

Sun., Nov. 20, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Take 6

Sat., Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Handel’s Messiah

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus

Norman Mackenzie, director of choruses

Wed., Dec. 21, 8:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Emerson String Quartet

Tues., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Leyla McCalla

Wed., Jan. 18, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Mon., Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Pride and Prejudice

Aquila Theater Company

Fri., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Fine Arts Theatre

Martha Graham Dance Company

Janet Eilber, artistic director

Thurs., Feb. 2, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Fine Arts Theatre

Matthew Whitaker

Fri., Feb. 10, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Imani Winds

Tues., Feb. 14, 2:00 p.m.

Ramsey Concert Hall

Breabach

Fri., Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)

& 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Michael Barenboim and West-Eastern Divan Ensemble

Tues., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Chanticleer

Fri., Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Pavel Haas Quartet

Mon., Mar. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Family Concert:

UGA Symphonic Band

Sat., Mar. 18, 10:00 a.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

Fri., Mar. 24, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People) & 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor

David Coucheron, violin

Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe

Bach and Friends

Sun., Mar. 26, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Stephen Hough, piano

Sun., Apr. 2, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Kelli O’Hara

Fri., Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Joshua Redman 3x3

Thu., Apr. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The Brahms Effect

Sun., Apr. 23, 3:00 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Rohan De Silva, piano

Sat., Apr. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

The Hammersteins:

A Musical Theatre Family

Fri., May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

Yonder Mountain String Band

Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m.

Hodgson Concert Hall

To learn more about all UGA Performing Arts Center events, visit pac.uga.edu.

©2022 Cox Media Group