Single tickets on sale for all UGA Presents performances
The University of Georgia, gearing up for a Performing Arts series that will include famed violinist Itzhak Perlman, says single-event tickets are now on sale: sales to subscribers began earlier this summer. The University of Georgia’s Performing Arts Center opens its season on September 8 in UGA’s Hodgson Concert Hall.
From Mike Mobley, UGA Performing Arts Center…
After a robust summer of sales to new and returning subscribers, single tickets are now on sale for all UGA Presents performances, starting at just $25 (with code PAC25). And from Aug. 8-19, University of Georgia staff and faculty receive a 20% discount on all single tickets (exclusions apply). UGA student tickets are $10 and go on sale Aug. 17. Parking is always free.
Buying tickets could not be easier. There are three ways to choose from:
- Purchase tickets online 24/7 at pac.uga.edu.
- Call the Performing Arts Center Box Office at (706) 542-4400, Mon.-Fri., 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Visit the UGA Performing Arts Center Box Office, Mon.-Fri., 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (5 minute parking is available in the drop off circle at the Performing Arts Center for purchasing or picking up tickets.)
UGA Presents season subscriptions are still on sale and offer the deepest discounts available to all patrons. Choose from the all-encompassing Everything Ticket (25% off single ticket prices), one of our curated series (20% off), or create your own series of five or more performances (10% off).
Violinist Itzhak Perlman, singer-songwriter Kishi Bashi with the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra, and the Martha Graham Dance Company in Appalachian Spring are just a few of the 33 soloists, ensembles and theatrical companies appearing on the mainstage season and in Piedmont Athens Regional Performances for Young People.
The season opens Sept. 8 at the incomparable Hodgson Concert Hall with The War and Treaty, a Southern soul and country band that Rolling Stone has called “one of Nashville’s hottest acts.” It ends May 13, 2023, with the Yonder Mountain String Band, a pioneering bluegrass and jam band.
Ira Glass, the award-winning producer and host of the public radio sensation This American Life, appears Sept. 18 with Seven Things I’ve Learned, a one-man show. The 2022 holiday season concerts are the Grammy-winning gospel a cappella group Take 6 (Dec. 17), and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus in the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah (Dec. 21).
The Franklin College Chamber Music Series includes two of the leading string quartets: the legendary Emerson String Quartet on their farewell tour, and the Pavel Haas Quartet, called by Gramophone magazine “the world’s most exciting string quartet.” Jazz is represented by pianist Matthew Whitaker (Feb. 10) and saxophonist Joshua Redman with his trio (Apr. 20).
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine appears Jan. 23 with Dvorak’s beloved “New World” Symphony. Theatrical offerings include Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Sept. 29 and 30) and the Aquila Theater Company in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (Jan. 27).
The UGA Performing Arts Center 2022-23 Season
The War and Treaty
Thurs., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Anderson & Roe Piano Duo
Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Seven Things I’ve Learned:
An Afternoon with Ira Glass
Sun., Sept. 18, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Yamma Ensemble [102]
Thurs., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 23, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
Hodgson Concert Hall
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Thurs., Sept. 29, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept 30, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Fine Arts Theatre
Harlem Quartet
Sun., Oct. 2, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Kishi Bashi
UGA Symphony Orchestra
Thurs., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Eric Owens, bass-baritone
and Singers from Curtis Opera Theatre
Thurs., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Septura Brass Septet
Tues., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Vox Luminis
Lionel Meunier, Artistic Director
Thurs., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Villalobos Brothers
Wed., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
Hodgson Concert Hall
Soweto Gospel Choir
Hope: It’s Been A Long Time Coming
Tues., Nov. 15, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Schumann Quartet
Sun., Nov. 20, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Take 6
Sat., Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Handel’s Messiah
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus
Norman Mackenzie, director of choruses
Wed., Dec. 21, 8:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Emerson String Quartet
Tues., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Leyla McCalla
Wed., Jan. 18, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
Theodore Kuchar, conductor
Mon., Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Pride and Prejudice
Aquila Theater Company
Fri., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Fine Arts Theatre
Martha Graham Dance Company
Janet Eilber, artistic director
Thurs., Feb. 2, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 3, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Fine Arts Theatre
Matthew Whitaker
Fri., Feb. 10, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Imani Winds
Tues., Feb. 14, 2:00 p.m.
Ramsey Concert Hall
Breabach
Fri., Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People)
& 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Michael Barenboim and West-Eastern Divan Ensemble
Tues., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Chanticleer
Fri., Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Pavel Haas Quartet
Mon., Mar. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Family Concert:
UGA Symphonic Band
Sat., Mar. 18, 10:00 a.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan
Fri., Mar. 24, 10:00 a.m. (Piedmont Athens Regional Performance for Young People) & 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor
David Coucheron, violin
Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe
Bach and Friends
Sun., Mar. 26, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Stephen Hough, piano
Sun., Apr. 2, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Kelli O’Hara
Fri., Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Joshua Redman 3x3
Thu., Apr. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
The Brahms Effect
Sun., Apr. 23, 3:00 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Itzhak Perlman, violin
Rohan De Silva, piano
Sat., Apr. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
The Hammersteins:
A Musical Theatre Family
Fri., May 5, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
Yonder Mountain String Band
Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m.
Hodgson Concert Hall
To learn more about all UGA Performing Arts Center events, visit pac.uga.edu.
