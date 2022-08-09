ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside North Philly Popeyes; 47 shots fired

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
Police are searching for three gunmen wanted in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Popeyes fast food restaurant in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday just minutes after the restaurant on the 400 block of Lehigh Avenue closed for the night.

Police say three people in their late teens were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot. One was a Popeyes employee.

Police say three armed suspects approached the vehicle and started shooting, firing 47 bullets at the parked car. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oU2TY_0hA6mZlu00

The driver of the Honda was shot in the chest. However, he was able to drive three blocks away to the 2700 block of North Fairhill Street.

That's where medics found the victims and transported them to Temple University Hospital.

A male passenger sitting in the backseat was pronounced dead.

The driver was listed in critical condition.

A female passenger was shot in the arm and listed as stable.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight over a girlfriend.

Comments / 20

John Binczewski
2d ago

thank God they were such bad shots 47 shots and only one dead thank God for that you have to move out of the Philadelphia and you have to move out now and if they were teenagers what were they doing out at 11:00 the city is a curfew of 10

Reply(1)
11
Gogbeh Workolo
2d ago

Jesus Christ. Over a girlfriend though? My goodness. Imagine going to jail for a long time because you killed someone over a freaking female.

Reply
9
Laura Brooks
2d ago

332 murders!!!! And it’s only the first week of August!!!! Heading to break last year’s record!!!!

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Fast Food Restaurant#Violent Crime#Popeyes
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, 2 Hurt as 46 Shots Are Fired Outside Philly Fast-Food Joint

Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant just after closing time Monday night, leaving a young man dead and two other people hurt. The incident occurred in the parking lot area and street outside the North 4th Street and West Lehigh Avenue fast-food joint just around 11:15 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle

Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
NEW CASTLE, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy