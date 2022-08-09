ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HometownLife.com

Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility

The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
WESTLAND, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap

A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.

Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
whmi.com

Motorists Fed Up With High Gas Prices In Livingston County

Livingston County motorists are fed up with the pain at the pump. A number of residents have reached out to WHMI in recent weeks about local gas prices that routinely and significantly exceed those in surrounding areas - even after the recent weeks of price drops. Some are also suggesting a boycott of local gas stations.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws

Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the outside of her house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
moneytalksnews.com

Man Fed Up With Comcast Builds ISP, Gets Hundreds of Customers

A Michigan man unable to get good internet service through the likes of Comcast and AT&T has taken matters into his own hands — and gained hundreds of new customers in the process. Jared Mauch had built his own fiber-to-the-home internet provider service (ISP) that now serves around 70...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

