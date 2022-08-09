Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility
The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
Ann Arbor Starbucks is second in Michigan to strike over hours, pay
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Starbucks is the first in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan to go on strike over working conditions. The Glencoe Crossing Starbucks, 4585 Washtenaw Ave., closed its doors at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, over what organizers are saying are unfairly changed working hours and raises that reward stores that chose not to unionize.
wemu.org
A one-day informational strike on Thursday closed an Ann Arbor Starbucks store
Workers at a Starbucks in Ann Arbor forced the closure of their store yesterday as they protested what they called unfair labor practices by the company. Unionized workers at the Glencoe Crossing Starbucks on Washtenaw Avenue walked off the job and gathered outside the store for the day. Sasha Anisimova...
Metro Detroit repossession companies seeing increase in business
With the cost of living still high, many people are struggling to pay bills -- including auto loans. That has lead to more repossessions.
Contaminated former gas station site near Ann Arbor could see new development
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The environmental cleanup of a former gas station just outside Ann Arbor is part of developers’ plans to bring more commercial space to the property at the intersection of Carpenter and Packard roads that has sat vacant for nearly a decade. A redevelopment proposal for...
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
wemu.org
Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap
A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area. At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they...
Ransomware potentially exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank information
YPSILANTI, MI - A ransomware infection, detected by an employee working the midnight shift in mid-April, may have exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank payment information to unauthorized individuals. The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority, serving Ypsilanti and surrounding townships, isn’t aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
whmi.com
Motorists Fed Up With High Gas Prices In Livingston County
Livingston County motorists are fed up with the pain at the pump. A number of residents have reached out to WHMI in recent weeks about local gas prices that routinely and significantly exceed those in surrounding areas - even after the recent weeks of price drops. Some are also suggesting a boycott of local gas stations.
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
planetdetroit.org
Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws
Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the outside of her house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
fox2detroit.com
Wild police chase in Wayne County • Matt DePerno denies access to tabulators • Trump supports warrant release
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
moneytalksnews.com
Man Fed Up With Comcast Builds ISP, Gets Hundreds of Customers
A Michigan man unable to get good internet service through the likes of Comcast and AT&T has taken matters into his own hands — and gained hundreds of new customers in the process. Jared Mauch had built his own fiber-to-the-home internet provider service (ISP) that now serves around 70...
