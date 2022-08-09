Voting day is 3 months away... vote this flip flop out! He don't stand for democracy... he'll just go down, drink the juice and kiss the ring because he stands up for Trump and not his constituents.
Trump stole classified documents. the national archives had requested them back for months however, he felt he was above the law. the first raid is unprecedented because no president has deliberately stole documents before. and finally, since he is a known grifter, he more than likely was going to sell the papers later. "lock him up...lock him up."
this guy is in a trump cult, no man is above the law not even a president
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
