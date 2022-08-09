Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
WBTV
Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 6 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
WBTV
Lancaster 3-year-old missing, last seen with mother ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are searching for a missing child last seen with her biological mother – a woman who officials say is not allowed to have contact with the child. Zoya Meredith was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. with her biological mother, Cherrica...
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
WBTV
Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
WBTV
Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward has increased for any information that leads to who set Gastonia’s iconic Tony’s Ice Cream shop on fire. According to the Gastonia Police Department, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. Crews with the Gastonia Fire...
WBTV
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The murder charge against Mark Carver in the 2008 murder of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko has been dropped. The decision came Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 – almost a year after motions were filed for the court to drop the charges. “We are appreciative of...
WBTV
Man arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged last month after he allegedly was involved in drug trafficking in Burke County and in the City of Morganton. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ashley Sylvester Butler was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-40 in Burke County on July 25 after it was determined he was driving with an active driver’s license.
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
These agencies are calling on the community to help combat the gun violence they say is especially plaguing younger people right now. WBTV gets body cam footage of arrest after petition in court. Updated: 5 hours ago. The footage from the May arrest was released Aug. 12. Student mentorship through...
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges. Optimist Hall adds parking fees. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new parking fees start Aug. 15. Mooresville Graded School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
WBTV
Video of violent Lincoln Co. arrest released over objection from sheriff, DA
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage showing the violent arrest of Barry Spencer Green by Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies on May 28, 2022. WBTV has been investigating excessive force allegations related to the arrest since Monday, when we first spoke with Tyler...
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as...
WBTV
Help needed finding missing Concord teen
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
Comments / 0