Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 6 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WBTV

Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Keith Duncan
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide reported in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Hyundai
WBTV

Man arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged last month after he allegedly was involved in drug trafficking in Burke County and in the City of Morganton. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ashley Sylvester Butler was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-40 in Burke County on July 25 after it was determined he was driving with an active driver’s license.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

These agencies are calling on the community to help combat the gun violence they say is especially plaguing younger people right now. WBTV gets body cam footage of arrest after petition in court. Updated: 5 hours ago. The footage from the May arrest was released Aug. 12. Student mentorship through...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say

Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges. Optimist Hall adds parking fees. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new parking fees start Aug. 15. Mooresville Graded School...
GASTONIA, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

Cary Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl abducted by mother

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CARY, NC
WBTV

Help needed finding missing Concord teen

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
CONCORD, NC

