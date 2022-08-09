Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
cbs12.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
cbs12.com
Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
cbs12.com
PBSO: Suspect in school bus crash admitted targeting banks for fraudulent withdrawals
The man arrested after a school bus crash in Wellington hits told investigators he and his accomplices hit banks all over in an effort to steal money from people's accounts with fraudulent IDs and credit cards. David Alton Daniels, Jr., 45, faces a long list of charges including forgery of...
cbs12.com
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
cbs12.com
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
cbs12.com
Woman pleads guilty after striking and killing a motorcyclist from Rivera Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who struck and killed a motorcyclist with her car pleaded guilty in Palm Beach Circuit Court. On Tuesday, 35 year-old Samantha Demaio pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence causing property damage or injury. Authorities said...
cbs12.com
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
cbs12.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
cbs12.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
cbs12.com
Man dies from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after being stabbed by an assailant on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m., the caller said someone had been stabbed. Once deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
cbs12.com
Dozens of traffic citations handed out to drivers in school zones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic officer Keith Applebaum and crossing guard Cherie Portinga hit the streets in Port St. Lucie to slow drivers down now that school is back in session. Port St. Lucie police say its traffic unit handed out 53 warnings and citations across school...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
cbs12.com
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
cbs12.com
Two people transported to trauma center after crash involving school bus
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to a local trauma center early Wednesday morning, the first day back to school in South Florida. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a black Chevy Malibu impacted the back of a...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
cbs12.com
Elections Results Test
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Souls to the Polls on Sunday
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early voting is underway in Palm Beach County for the Primary Election. There will be a county-wide push on Sunday to get out the vote. Faith in Florida is hosting Souls to the Polls. People will walk from the Bible Church of God, located...
cbs12.com
Lion Country Safari welcomes white rhino calf, third in less than a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed their third white rhino calf in less than a year on Saturday. The rhino calf is the third born at the park in less than a year. According to the preserve, the calf will contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction.
