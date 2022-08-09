ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
CLEWISTON, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman pleads guilty after striking and killing a motorcyclist from Rivera Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who struck and killed a motorcyclist with her car pleaded guilty in Palm Beach Circuit Court. On Tuesday, 35 year-old Samantha Demaio pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence causing property damage or injury. Authorities said...
cbs12.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after being stabbed by an assailant on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m., the caller said someone had been stabbed. Once deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Elections Results Test

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Souls to the Polls on Sunday

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early voting is underway in Palm Beach County for the Primary Election. There will be a county-wide push on Sunday to get out the vote. Faith in Florida is hosting Souls to the Polls. People will walk from the Bible Church of God, located...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lion Country Safari welcomes white rhino calf, third in less than a year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed their third white rhino calf in less than a year on Saturday. The rhino calf is the third born at the park in less than a year. According to the preserve, the calf will contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

