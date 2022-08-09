On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.

BRICK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO