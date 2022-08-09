Read full article on original website
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor
Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
midjersey.news
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Pot Sold To Underage Teens At Unlicensed Lyndhurst Smoke Shop, Authorities Charge
Local officials shut down a Lyndhurst vape shop that state and township investigators said sold pot and tobacco to minors. An undercover probe of Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road produced the arrest of an employee caught with 17 pounds of marijuana, a handful of Oxycodone pills and $6,800 in proceeds, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Thursday.
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say
A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms
Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
The battle continues to curb trend of cocaine and crystal meth pouring onto New Jersey streets
The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit is one of the many law enforcement special units out there battling the drug epidemic in keeping narcotics off the streets and holding those dealing and possessing illicit drugs responsible as the wave of cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth continues flooding our communities. There...
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
AOL Corp
New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police
A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
Police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from N.J. drug mill, authorities say
State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York served as the primary drug mill and a second home in Union...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force seize 500 grams of cocaine, 1 arrested
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Task Force arrested a Hudson County man and seized 500 grams of cocaine, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 8, members of the Narcotics Task Force, the Randolph...
thenjsentinel.com
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)
On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report
A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
Alleged Drug Dealers Brought Child, Dog, Drugs to Brick Township Walmart Deal
BRICK, NJ – Two from Toms River have been charged for possession of crystal meth...
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
