North Arlington, NJ

Carol Hoousendove
3d ago

All this money should help us in Jersey. Now our rich Governor let illegals get license and we the tax prayers have our car insurance go up. We already are paying highest insurance. Never ever vote a rich man into office again they cannot relate when you say no meat on table this month.

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say

A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
Daily Voice

Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms

Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
AOL Corp

New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police

A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
thenjsentinel.com

Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
Daily Voice

Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
