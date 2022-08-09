Read full article on original website
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism
Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
Eight players for Turkish soccer team suspended indefinitely for eating presidential candidate’s Baklava
Sometimes there’s a story that’s so rich in intrigue and questions that you have no choice but to look into it. This is one of those stories. The Akhisarspor soccer club in Akhisar, Turkey is having quite a bit of trouble fielding a roster at the moment as eight players have been indefinitely suspended after eating the baklava of presidential candidate Mikail Kaplan.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Right before meeting with Putin in Iran, Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'freeze' Sweden and Finland's NATO membership
Erdogan on Monday once again threatened to derail Finland and Sweden's NATO ambitions. Turkey has accused the Nordic countries of being too friendly with Kurdish groups it considers to be terrorists. Erdogan's warning came a day before he met with Putin in Iran.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime
A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Shocker: Russia’s War With Ukraine Dumped Its Car Industry 96 Percent In May
GettyTurns out bombarding your supply chain is bad actually.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members
Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.
