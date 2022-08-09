Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
wamc.org
As North Adams struggles to keep a permanent city clerk, former office holder says toxic behavior from two city councilors is to blame
School committee member and 2021 mayoral candidate Josh Vallieres became North Adams’ third city clerk within the first 8 months of 2022 in July. Marcus Lyon, the second clerk of the year, held the role from February until his June resignation. “I'm somebody who kind of has sat back...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu: ‘Fallen Seven did not receive justice’
LANCASTER, NH – Within minutes of jurors finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty Tuesday in the horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists three years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella issued separate statements critical of the verdicts. The NH Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers issued a statement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three repeat offenders arrested in Springfield on firearm and drug charges
Three repeat offenders were arrested in Springfield on Thursday for firearm and drug charges.
iBerkshires.com
Adams' Valley Street Shed Still Needs Funding
ADAMS, Mass. — Construction of the new shed at Valley Street Field may be delayed due to a lack of funding. Mike Benson of the Adams/Cheshire Little League attended Monday's Parks Commission meeting and said the league is still working on obtaining funds for the shed. The town appropriated $3,000 for the shed as part of the fiscal 2023 budget and asked the league to match.
Massachusetts motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on seven counts of manslaughter in a crash that killed seven people more than three years ago on a New Hampshire road.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B Du Bois Center to Host Elizabeth Freeman Roundtable
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — The W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy of Great Barrington will present a roundtable discussion on the life and legacy of Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to successfully sue for her freedom in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The roundtable will take place...
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Looking to Fill Two Finance Committee Vacancies
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The town is looking for residents interested in filling the two current vacancies on the Finance Committee. The town's moderator, Carol Francesconi, appoints members to the Finance Committee. Francesconi said no residents have yet shown interest in filling the positions. There had already been one vacancy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
informnny.com
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
manchesterinklink.com
ICE takes custody of man found not guilty in crash deaths of 7 motorcyclists
LANCASTER, NH – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail...
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Charter Review Panel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday approved the marching orders for the first comprehensive charter in more than six decades. It also sought to temper expectations about the scope of the Charter Review Committee that the board hopes to appoint next month. "This is not just the...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
Comments / 0